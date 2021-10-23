Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $110.78

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.78.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

