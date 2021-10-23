The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.62 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

