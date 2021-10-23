6,281 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE BX opened at $137.63 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

