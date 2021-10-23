Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. 371,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,798. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

