Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.23 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $170.90 or 0.00279138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $186.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,224.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $625.31 or 0.01021348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00249345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002761 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,877,195 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.