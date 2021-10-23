HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $16,011.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00206656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010669 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

