Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.88 Million

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $159.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.35 million and the lowest is $146.06 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $609.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.50 million to $616.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $637.29 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $756.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

IONS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 753,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,692. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

