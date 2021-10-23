Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,616 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $42,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.