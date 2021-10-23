CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

