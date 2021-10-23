Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $742.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $784.20 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 598,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,940. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

