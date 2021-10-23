2,228 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $109.68. 585,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

