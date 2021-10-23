Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,016 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 193,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 907,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,507. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

