Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.80. 2,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

