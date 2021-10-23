Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DZ Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $47.32. 27,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,150. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.