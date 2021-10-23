Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $110,628,143. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $184.47. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

