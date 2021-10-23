Cipher Capital LP Sells 7,276 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Entergy makes up approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.61. 661,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

