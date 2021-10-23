Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 28,913 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,913 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Masco accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 2,261,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,716. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

