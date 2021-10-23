GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $169.42. 7,845,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

