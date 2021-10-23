Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $496,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,586,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

