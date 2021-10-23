Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 234 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up approximately 2.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

PNW opened at $67.00 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.