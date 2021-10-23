CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 4.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.