Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $136.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

