Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $46.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $69.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

