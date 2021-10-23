Cipher Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 949,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

