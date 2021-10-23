Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,397 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 2,573.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter worth $10,421,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAA by 134.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in IAA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.44. 456,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

