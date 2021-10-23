Brokerages Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT at C$7.39

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TNT.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.52. 83,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.36. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.49%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.