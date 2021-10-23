Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 8.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 64.73% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,659,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 289,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,490. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

