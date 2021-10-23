The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.47.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.09. 838,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

