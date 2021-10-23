State Street Corp Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,263,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.81% of Waste Management worth $2,839,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $164.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

