Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.48% of Fiserv worth $2,466,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

