Elm Ridge Management LLC Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Elm Ridge Management LLC cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises 7.3% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alcoa by 11.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Alcoa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

AA opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

