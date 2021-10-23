Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,137,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of ConocoPhillips worth $495,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $75.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.