Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $466.61 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $466,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

NYSE:PSA opened at $326.33 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

