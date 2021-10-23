Jefferies Group LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 832,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

