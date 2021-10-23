Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.20. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 36,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.