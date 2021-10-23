AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report sales of $817.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.93 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.77. The stock had a trading volume of 131,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,892. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

