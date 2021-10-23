Liquity 24-Hour Volume Tops $863,878.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Liquity has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $64.85 million and $863,878.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00009086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00071523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.29 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.92 or 0.06527218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021858 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,644,059 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

