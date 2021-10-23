The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $475.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $530.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $819.81.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $525.64 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $493.05 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.73 and its 200 day moving average is $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

