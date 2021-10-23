Tokamak Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.39 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00014649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokamak Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $24.48 million and $29.39 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tokamak Network Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

