Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

