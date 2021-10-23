WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

