Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,608,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 953,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,653,000 after acquiring an additional 197,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $381.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

