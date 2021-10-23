Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

