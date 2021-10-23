Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

C stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

