Lanceria 24-Hour Volume Reaches $824,426.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $3.77 million and $824,426.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lanceria has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

