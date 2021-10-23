Frax Share Hits Market Capitalization of $107.67 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $6.64 or 0.00010841 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $107.67 million and $5.39 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

