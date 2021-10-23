Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $14.74 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,736,000. Hess comprises approximately 2.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

