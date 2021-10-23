Alta Park Capital LP Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,160,000. Mastercard accounts for 3.2% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,661 shares of company stock worth $209,709,416. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $358.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average of $365.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.