Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.95. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $510.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $526.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

