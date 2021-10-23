MACRO Consulting Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MACRO Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $246.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.10 and a 52-week high of $251.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.73.

